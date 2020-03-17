Union College will not meet in-person for remainder of spring term

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Union College students will not meet in-person for the remainder of the spring semester, President David Harris announced Tuesday afternoon.

“After consulting with faculty and administrative leaders and our Board of Trustees, I am announcing with deep regret that we will not resume in-person classes during the spring term,” Harris said in a letter to the community.

He said he based his decision on President Trump’s, Governor Cuomo’s and the CDC’s recent recommendations about social distancing and flattening the curve to further prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“We know that this decision is extremely disappointing to students, families, faculty, and staff. This is not how our seniors wanted their time at Union to end. For this we are very sorry. It remains our hope that we will be able to invite seniors and their families back to Union for a traditional commencement ceremony in June, and resume normal activities this summer, but that will depend on how the pandemic progresses and how state and federal guidance evolve,” he added in the statement.

He said he knows the decision poses many lingering questions for students. All students should be notified by their professors by March 27th for plans regarding the course.

If a student still has personal items on campus, they will receive instructions on how to pick them up from the Office of Student Affairs.

Room and board charges will be removed from the spring term bill for all students who end up leaving the campus. The Office of Financial Aid will work to adjust bills accordingly.

In addition, students who have permission to stay on campus during the spring term are being asked to go home as soon as possible. The Office of Residence Life will be contacting students affected by March 23 to identify housing needs for the remainder of the term.

Harris said he hopes to have a commencement plan in place soon for those graduating Spring 2020.