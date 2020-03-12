Union College staff member tests positive for coronavirus

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Classes at Union College in Schenectady have been suspended for Thursday and Friday after a staff member tested positive for coronavirus, Union College President David Harris said in an email to the campus community Thursday afternoon.

Harris said a staff member of the college community has tested positive for coronavirus. The unnamed staff member lives off-campus and will remain isolated from the campus population until they have been cleared by public health officials.

As a precaution, all classes are suspended on Thursday, March 12 and Friday March 13 to allow Schenectady County health officials to complete work on campus to minimize public health risk. Students should stay tuned for information regarding final exams. Further information is expected later on Thursday.

Harris says the college’s COVID-19 task force continues to monitor developments from local and state health officials and will continue to keep students and staff up to date on any new information.

For updates, visit: https://www.union.edu/coronavirus