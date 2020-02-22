Union College announces historic donation to close gender gap

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Union College announced a $51 million donation to its school on Friday. The money was given by alumni Rich and Mary Templeton, which will create the Templeton Institute for Engineering and Computer Science.

“We just wanted to be able to make a difference for the next generation, and engineering and liberal arts is very important to us,” said Mary Templeton.

The school also announced some of the money donated will be used to close the gender gap to achieve 50 percent enrollment of women in engineering and computer science programs.

Rich Templeton said the money will help “grow women’s representation because we will just end up with better people, better engineers. Better women engineers, better men engineers.”

The donation, which is the largest in the school’s history, had been in the works for more than a year between the Templetons and Union President David Harris.

“We needed additional resources to address our current needs, and then to add a program so we have more offerings, and Mary and Rich Templeton have enabled that today,” Harris said.

The gift kicks off a $300 million fundraising campaign. The college has already raised $220 million.