ULSTER COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — COVID-19 remains a health concern for everyone leading some counties to update their transmission levels to high. Ulster County Commissioner of Health Dr. Carol Smith released the following statement today, January 13 on the COVID-19 community transmission levels.

“The CDC has now updated Ulster County’s COVID-19 community transmission level to high. The increased number of COVID-19 positive cases in Ulster County and the mid-Hudson region is being attributed to the new Omicron variant, XBB 1.5. Therefore, I would like to remind Ulster County residents of the precautions they can take to protect themselves and their families: consider wearing a mask when indoors, maintain good ventilation and airflow in indoor spaces, test as soon as COVID symptoms are suspected, stay home when sick, and follow the CDC’s recommendations for what to do if you are exposed to someone with COVID-19.

Local counties such as Columbia, Greene, and Dutchess also have a high transmission level. Saratoga, Schenectady, Schoharie, Montgomery are listed as having a low transmission level. To see what level your county is in, go to the CDC website and input your county.