Ulster County man charged with murder

SHAWANGUNK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Ulster County man has been arrested in connection with the murder of a Woodridge man. The New York State Police said Walter Post Jr., 26, of Shawangunk has been charged with murder in the second degree, a felony.

On January 11 around 5 a.m., police responded to Vinegar Hill Road in Shawangunk for a report of a shooting. Police said the victim was found dead outside of the residence. The victim has been identified as Michael Hankins, 29, of Woodridge.

A preliminary investigation led to the arrest of Post. He was remanded to the Ulster County Jail. The investigation remains ongoing.

