Ulster County declares state of emergency due to winter storm

ULSTER COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan has declared a state of emergency for the county due to the current winter storm. This comes hours after Kingston declared their own state of emergency due to a massive power outage from the storm.

“With near unprecedented numbers of tree limbs, trees, and power lines down, and nearly half of our residents without power, I am declaring a state of emergency in Ulster County. I have committed county resources to provide critical emergency services and to clear our roadways safely and efficiently,” said Ryan.

Kingston currently has a temporary warming center set up for residents at the Kingston City Hall Common Council Chambers. Ryan said the county will be announcing more warming centers in the coming hours.

Ryan is encouraging residents to stay off the roads. According to the Central Hudson outage map, there are currently more than 45,000 customers without power throughout the county.