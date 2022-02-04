Ulster County declares state of emergency due to winter storm

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:
c snow winter weather suv

(Pixabay)

Trending on NEWS10

ULSTER COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan has declared a state of emergency for the county due to the current winter storm. This comes hours after Kingston declared their own state of emergency due to a massive power outage from the storm.

“With near unprecedented numbers of tree limbs, trees, and power lines down, and nearly half of our residents without power, I am declaring a state of emergency in Ulster County. I have committed county resources to provide critical emergency services and to clear our roadways safely and efficiently,” said Ryan.

Kingston currently has a temporary warming center set up for residents at the Kingston City Hall Common Council Chambers. Ryan said the county will be announcing more warming centers in the coming hours.

Ryan is encouraging residents to stay off the roads. According to the Central Hudson outage map, there are currently more than 45,000 customers without power throughout the county.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Trending on NEWS10

READ MORE: The Upside

An image that says The Upside

Check the latest closings and delays

CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19