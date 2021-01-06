UK COVID-19 strain worries Saratoga County business owners

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on Wednesday that New York’s first case of the UK strain of COVID-19 found in a man in Saratoga Springs was connected to travel in the United Kingdom. Downtown Saratoga Springs business owners says they are staying vigilant.

The Wadsworth lab confirmed the man associated with N. Fox Jewelers was the first case of the UK COVID-19 strain in New York.

On Tuesday, the New York State Health Department opened a testing site in Saratoga County for those who were in the jewelry store from Dec. 18-24. The County says around 200 people were tested for the virus on Tuesday.

Saratoga County says the New York State Department of Health and Saratoga County Public Health Services continue to actively work on the investigation involving the UK variant and N. Fox Jewelers. The remaining five employees of the store were tested Tuesday by NYSDOH. Of these five individuals, two tested positive for the coronavirus. Those two individuals were previously known to be positive, and further testing is currently underway to determine if they were infected with the UK variant strain. The remaining three individuals tested negative.

The case count directly associated with the store is seven positive COVID-19 cases and includes:

1 UK variant case

3 employees that tested positive on Monday’s sample; all had already tested positive and were again positive

1 employee that had already tested positive but tested negative on Monday’s sample

2 employees that had already tested positive and were again positive on Tuesday’s sample

Saratoga County says, additionally, it is worth noting that there is no evidence to date that COVID-19 vaccines would not be effective in protecting against the B.1.1.7 variant.

Many businesses and restaurants on Broadway said they are doing everything they can to remain open and stay safe.

“So the word on the street clearly here in Saratoga Springs is that we know that variant is among us, and we are not sure how it got here,” said President of Saratoga Chamber of Commerce Todd Shimkus.

N. Fox Jewelers opened their doors on Wednesday for business. NEWS10 ABC reached out to them, and they did not want to go on camera. They posted a statement on Facebook.

“All of us at N. Fox Jewelers are truly grateful for the outpouring of support we have received during this unprecedented time and proudly announce we have re-opened for business as of noon today. Our mission has always been to serve our community with a keen focus on doing the right thing for the citizens of Saratoga and those who live elsewhere but keep Saratoga in their hearts. Throughout the last several days, you have all shown us what it means to be a part of a community, which is more than a word, it is a feeling, a sentiment, an idea.” N. Fox Jewelers

Owner of Mountainman Outdoor Supply Company John Nemjo said some might be afraid to shop on Broadway.

“But we have to go forward and just try to stay safe. We need to try to keep our doors open and make sure everybody knows we’re doing everything we can to keep people safe,” he said.

Testing for patrons will occur at Saratoga State Park located at 99 E. West Road in Saratoga Springs on the following dates and times:

Wednesday, January 6, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Thursday, January 7, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday, January 8, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saratoga County says all of the positive COVID-19 tests from the Saratoga State Park testing site will be sent to the Wadsworth Lab to detect the UK variant.