ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — With New Year’s Eve coming up, it’s important to get a ride home if you’re planning on drinking or being impaired. The law firm Harding Mazzotti is offering vouchers for Uber rides home that night in the Capital Region.

In total, Harding Mazzotti is offering 1,000 Uber vouchers worth $20 each. The vouchers are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

“New Year’s Eve should be a time for celebration, not tragedy,” said Paul Harding, managing

partner at Harding Mazzotti. “By providing these vouchers, we hope to encourage safe transportation choices and prevent drunk driving accidents. We want everyone to celebrate

responsibly and get home safely to their loved ones.”

The Uber voucher program runs from noon on December 31 until 2 a.m. on January 1. To get a voucher, you can visit the Harding Mazzotti social media pages for the link on December 31. Limited one per person.

“While we hope you have a joyous New Year’s Eve, remember to always prioritize safety,” said Harding. “If you’ve been drinking, use a designated driver, call a ride, or take advantage

of our Uber voucher program. Make sure your celebration ends on a happy note.”