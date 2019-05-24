Uber offering discounted Memorial Day rides for local national cemetery trips

FILE – This March 20, 2018, file photo shows the Uber app on an iPad in Baltimore. Uber is about to embark on a wild ride on Wall Street with the biggest and most hotly debated IPO in years. Uber’s shares begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange, Friday, May 10, 2019. (AP Photo/Patrick […]

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Uber is offering discounted Memorial Day rides for Albany and Saratoga National Cemetery trips.

The discounted rides apply to trips to the Albany Rural Cemetery Soldiers’ Lot (Cemetery Ave, Albany NY 12204) and the Gerrald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery (200 Duell Road, Schuylerville, NY 12871).

Uber says riders can get $15 off two trips (to and from) at these places between 6 a.m. and 9 p.m. on Monday, May 27th.

To get the discount, use the promo code MEMORIALDAY2019 in the payment section of the app.