Uber offering $10 off any ride to polling locations for early Albany voters

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Uber has recently revealed that people living in Albany will be able to get $10 off a ride to polling stations for early voting this year.

This is the first year New Yorkers are able to vote in person ahead of Election Day and Albany is the only city upstate that Uber is offering this promotion to.

Uber is calling the promotion “Ride to the Polls” and it is being offered from October 26 – November 3.

Here is how it works:

Voters should go to their local county board of elections website to identify their polling location. Riders should enter the promo code NYSVotes2019 into their app. During the period of early voting, if the rider enters a poll site location as their destination, they will receive $10 off the ride.

The company says the code will only work for polling locations.

