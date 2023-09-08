ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Uber is now offering rides to teenagers in the Capital Region. Parents and guardians can use their own account to invite their teen to set up a profile, and they can start requesting rides on their own.

There are a number of safety features in place. Teens must give drivers a pin number to ensure they’re getting in the right car. Parents can track the ride on their phones from start to finish and can contact the driver during the trip.

The company said only the most experienced, highest-rated drivers are allowed to take teen riders, and their drivers undergo repeated background checks.

“And parents have said it’s a game changer,” Uber communications associate Sarah Casanovas said. “It really helps them balance their work schedules, their teen’s schedules, whether they’re going to a sports practice, maybe an after school activity. It’s really just been a way to give parents peace of mind while also giving them a hand getting their family around.”

Uber for teens is for kids ages 13-17. It is now available in 250 cities across the U.S.