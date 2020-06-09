UAlbany to research racial health disparities

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The University at Albany is taking a closer look at healthcare disparities in the United States.

It’s been well documented that minority communities were hit harder by the coronavirus pandemic. In April, Gov. Andrew Cuomo charged UAlbany with leading a team of researchers to study the reasons behind the disparities in COVID-19 deaths among Latin and Black communities in contrast to white communities.

UAlbany said the team is looking at housing and food opportunities, employment, and the ability to access health insurance, among other factors.

UAlbany President Havidán Rodríguez said:

“The University at Albany is proud to partner in this important research at the direction of Gov. Cuomo and on behalf of all New Yorkers.”

