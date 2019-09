ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Officials at the University at Albany will be opening a brand new on-campus food pantry.

It’s called the Purple Pantry, and it will be located in the campus center. Students and faculty will have access to the pantry 20-hours per week.

The Associate Director of Off-Campus Student Services said roughly 2,000 students at UAlbany come from families living on less than $25,000 a year.