UAlbany students volunteering EMS services in coronavirus hot spot

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS 10) — Using the skills they learned at the University at Albany throughout this month, a group of 12 students are now responding to EMS calls in Rockland County — an area hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

“There was no hesitation,” explained Matthew Zoda, an EMT and a senior at UAlbany. “Rockland County has been identified by even the White House Coronavirus Task Force as a hot spot, and they knew this going in. Everyone coming here to volunteer knew what the risk was, and they weren’t backing away from that.”

Matthew Zoda, originally from Nanuet, knew that his hometown’s ambulance squad could use some help, and reached out to his friends at UAlbany.

“We were seeing about double, if not triple the amount of calls we typically do on an average day during our apex down here,” said Jonathan Delgado, Assistant Chief of the Nanuet Community Ambulance Corps.

Not only did students from the campus’ Five Quad Volunteer Ambulance Service come to help, but UAlbany also brought down an ambulance and 3-D printed face shields to aid in the effort.

“It’s been nothing but beautiful for us,” stated Delgado. “My crews were exhausted. My volunteers were tired. It’s a lot. No one ever expected to experience something like this before.”

Each volunteer from the college is working 12 hour shifts and responding to a wide range of calls, all while being full time students. A big change from how they originally thought they’d be spending their spring semester.

“I haven’t been in this county before. This is the first time, and then having to learn the area and figure all that stuff out as well, it’s a really unique experience,” said Paul Gribbon, a senior at Albany who is also the Chief of the Five Quad Ambulance Service.

The students said they are happy to pitch in during this crisis.

“For me it feels really good to know that I’m helping the agency as well as the community,” said Eleni Stamenou, an EMT and UAlbany Junior. ” It’s a little different working in a new area that you don’t know. We aren’t really used to the new population that we are giving our services to, but I think it’s a really cool experience, and I think it’s teaching us a lot. And every member that has come down has pretty much said the same thing. Everyone is really excited to be helping out and doing this.”

