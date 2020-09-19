UAlbany students react to continuing in-person classes as COVID cases increase

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — SUNY Oswego is going remote for two weeks after seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases. Now, University at Albany students are talking about how they feel as many in-person classes continue on campus.

The coronavirus isn’t stopping some UAlbany students from enjoying their fall semester.

“I don’t feel endangered at all of COVID on campus.”

They’re trying to adjust to the changes.

“Because of my amazing friend group, it’s still amazing to be here. We do a lot of activities; we watch a lot of sports here, so it’s still nice, but at the same time, it’s weird walking around here, and it feels empty.”

One of the hardest parts is trying to stay occupied while class isn’t in session.

“The University is doing everything they can to make sure that we get as much as possible. Online there’s games, trivia night. The dance teams are still doing showcases and stuff like that, so there’s still things to watch and see but just not as much if COVID didn’t exist.”

If there’s 100 active COVID cases within a 14-day period at a State University of New York campus, that campus will move fully remote for two weeks. According to the UAlbany COVID-19 dashboard, the university is reporting 58 active cases. The current 14-day period is September 12 to September 25.

“I wish we are here until Thanksgiving, so I hope we don’t get to 100 cases, and in those two weeks where they review as we are fully online that we stay here.”

Many classes are already remote but not all of them.

“I mean, I would definitely be disappointed, but I totally understand why cause safety and health is first for everyone on campus. For me, it’s whatever is necessary to keep everyone safe and everyone healthy.”

The university is testing all students through saliva samples.

“We had this pool testing, and they email us at certain times we should get tested, so I was tested last Monday, and I was happy that I was negative, so I do feel safe here at UAlbany at the moment.”

