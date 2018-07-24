UAlbany students bringing soccer, leadership to Haiti

Students from the University at Albany will be traveling to Haiti to teach around 100 children teamwork and leadership through soccer.

The program is led in part by UAlbany’s Center for International Development. It’s part of a 10-year effort by SUNY schools to bring soccer and a leadership program to rural communities.

Long-term, the program hopes to develop after school programs in regions impacted by earthquakes, hurricanes and poverty.

The group leaves on Thursday. They are asking for donations of new and used soccer equipment.

To donate equipment, contact the CID’s Heather Senecal at hsenecal@albany.edu or 518-443-5390.