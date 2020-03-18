UAlbany students asked to not return to campus

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The University at Albany is limiting on-campus housing for the rest of the spring semester.
Students are being encouraged to not return to campus except for students with extenuating circumstances.
Students are being asked to check out virtually by March 22, and the university will provide partial refunds or credit for room and meal plan costs for students who qualify.
