UAlbany Student Association president facing trial over inappropriate spending

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The president of the Student Association at the University at Albany will head to trial on Wednesday over accusations of inappropriate purchases with the school credit card.

Desann Chin-Carty told NEWS10 ABC she spent $1,000 on basic office supplies for a new space for the Student Association government.

The supplies included one desk and one chair for her office as president. She also said the student comptroller knew she was making the purchases, and he verbally approved them.

“Hopefully, it has inspired the students to be aware of what’s going on in their community,” she said. “Not only here but in their legislative branches back home, because for lack of knowledge, instances occur. Or lack of paying attention to things — that’s where you kind of run into these issues.”

Chin-Carty said she if she is impeached, then the vice president will take over until the special election for a new president takes place.

