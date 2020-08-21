UAlbany says the fate of reopening is now in students hands

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — UAlbany leaders say they’re all set to welcome students back to school, but they will not hesitate to send everyone straight back home if they threaten the health and safety of campus.

Students say it’s about time they were able to get out and stretch their legs on campus again.

“I’m extremely excited to be back here. Like, the atmosphere here is just so much better than just being at home,” says junior Olivia Taylor.

Administrators say they expect roughly 16,800 students to attend either in-person, online, or through a hybrid model this Fall. They took NEWS10 on a tour around campus to show off all the changes they’ve made for student safety.

Classrooms are set up in unique places like the student center and ballrooms to allow for social distancing. Traditional classes are marked for their new COVID-19 capacity and all learning spaces are outfitted with cameras and microphones for online students.

There’s also a rigorous cleaning schedule, including deep disinfection every night, and the mechanic air filtration systems have been upgraded with new filters and to begin running two hours before a building is utilized and 24 hours in restrooms. All areas without mechanical systems have been outfitted with portable air filters.

However, all the best laid plans now rely on student participation.

“We are a community. We will be successful as a community or unsuccessful as a community, but we want to be successful,” says Kevin Wilcox, the associate vice president of UAlbany Risk Management and Compliance. “To an extent, we need the students to know your semester is in your own hands.”

A recent mass gathering on Syracuse University campus went viral on social media. The school’s vice chancellor scolded the students in an open letter Thursday saying they put the entire on-campus semester at risk.

“We’ve used these other episodes that have happened elsewhere to say we don’t want this, we want to be better than that, and be smarter than that and we are depending on you to do that,” says Wilcox.

“The chancellor is very committed, we want to have a good semester and on-campus experience, but we are prepared to go fully virtual again,” he goes on to say. “Every teacher is required to have a plan in place about how they would shift to online if that once again becomes necessary and health and safety is jeopardized.”

Thousands of reminders are set all over UAlbany’s campus — 17,000 to be exact. Dorms have also been reduced by 40 percent capacity and incoming residents need to sign a new pledge of conduct.

“The pledge consists of that they are going to follow these guidelines, and these guidelines are all about wearing a mask when they’re outside the room or suite, social distancing,” explains Residential Life Director Carol Perrin to NEWS10’s Mikhaela Singleton.

UAlbany will still hold the campus events that make college fun, but they’ll be carefully monitored for capacity and anyone at an off campus gathering can be punished if it gets out of control.

“That will be brought to student judicial and we will take that very, very seriously,” says Wilcox.

So far, UAlbany admins say they’ve had a great show of compliance and they trust their students.

“Even if there is pushback, I know that the fellow students will definitely encourage each other to do the right thing,” says Taylor.