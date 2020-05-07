ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A University at Albany research scientist has been awarded funding from the National Science Foundation to develop a rapid coroanvirus test.
Ken Halvorsen is a biomedical engineer working on a COVID-19 test with a goal of delivering results within an hour and without the use of a laboratory.
Halvorsen’s lab was working on a DNA Nanoswitch, which would detect the virus strain that caused the disease. Now their focus is shifting to rapid testing.
He said they are working to squeeze a one to two-year project into two to three months. At that point, they will begin testing clinical samples in partnership with Wadsworth Center.
News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker
More coronavirus news from News10
Watch updates from officials
Important resources
Capital Region COVID-19 test sites
LATEST STORIES
- UAlbany research scientist receives funding to develop rapid coronavirus test
- 2 local facilities receive federal funding for coronavirus testing
- Off the Beaten Path: Social Distance Running Challenge
- Rensselaer Co. tackles senior isolation with new program
- Cuomo announces extension on moratorium on commercial and residential evictions