UAlbany research scientist receives funding to develop rapid coronavirus test

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A University at Albany research scientist has been awarded funding from the National Science Foundation to develop a rapid coroanvirus test.

Ken Halvorsen is a biomedical engineer working on a COVID-19 test with a goal of delivering results within an hour and without the use of a laboratory.

Halvorsen’s lab was working on a DNA Nanoswitch, which would detect the virus strain that caused the disease. Now their focus is shifting to rapid testing.

He said they are working to squeeze a one to two-year project into two to three months. At that point, they will begin testing clinical samples in partnership with Wadsworth Center.

