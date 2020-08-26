UAlbany reports first positive coronavirus case for fall semester

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The University of Albany announced on Tuesday that one student tested positive for the coronavirus. School officials gathered on Wednesday to discuss safety and screening procedures moving forward.

The university emailed members of the community on Tuesday to let them know a student living on campus tested positive for the virus. The person has remained in isolation since Friday after self- reporting a

School officials notified students and faculty of a moderate risk exposure near the main fountain on campus Thursday evening.

University President Havidan Rodriguez, Albany County Executive Daniel McCoy, new SUNY Chancellor Jim Malastras and other school officials met at the main foundation at 12:30 p.m. They say it was only a matter of time before the first case would arrive on campus.

“That student should be applauded. They first contacted the health service center and they said there might an issue here. They then got tested, and went into isolation.” said Malatras.

McCoy says 10 additional people who were exposed to the positive student have been tested. He says all of their results were negative.

School leaders say this should be a reminder for everyone to take responsibility of their own health. The university is taking strong action by pool testing students and faculty throughout the fall semester. Officials say the pilot program is set to begin on September 7.

“By the time this is fully operational we will have 5000 tests per week,” said Rodriguez.

Sophomore Dylan Klein wanted his voice to be heard and demanded answers from Chancellor Malatras. He says loosing both of his grandparents to the virus, has affected him tremendously. Klein says with all the school’s measures put in place, he feels nervous that it’s not enough.

“My mom is a teacher and my brother is in kindergarten, so I am very concerned about how we are re-entering schools,” said Klein.

“That will be one of the top things I work on when I start my first day on the. job. I will make sure all of our campuses have full access to testing and positive case results. This is important because you are an adult, you are paying tuition and you should have all information that you deserve,” said Malatras.

The Universities Student Association Board wants to make sure no student is alone during these hard times.

“People are always welcome to come to us and let us know any concerns they have so we can advocate for them,” Damilola Adesenya, Student Association Board President.

The university says they want students to keep doing their part by wearing masks, practicing social distancing and complying with testing. Officials say they want to end the fall semester the same way they began — with zero positive cases.

