UAlbany ranked #3 for reported sexual violence among NYS colleges

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A major local college is among New York State’s leaders, and not in a good way, when it comes to reports of sexual violence on and off campus.

According to New York’s “Enough is Enough” report, The State University of New York at Albany had 155 total reports of sexual violence in 2019. Approximately half of those reported incidents occurred on campus.

Those numbers represent the highest levels of any SUNY school in 2019.

According to the state, all institutions are required to submit data on reported incidents of sexual violence, and how those cases were handled.

Download the full report here.