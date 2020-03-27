UAlbany postpones May graduation ceremonies

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — It’s been a few weeks since the University of Albany canceled classes on campus, and Thursday, it announced more news of the coronavirus impact on seniors.

The school sent a message to the Class of 2020 that May Commencement ceremonies have been postponed.

The change will not affect the awarding of students’ degrees, and students who complete requirements will receive a diploma in the mail.

A new date has not been set, yet.

LATEST STORIES: