UAlbany postpones May graduation ceremonies

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — It’s been a few weeks since the University of Albany canceled classes on campus, and Thursday, it announced more news of the coronavirus impact on seniors.
The school sent a message to the Class of 2020 that May Commencement ceremonies have been postponed.
The change will not affect the awarding of students’ degrees, and students who complete requirements will receive a diploma in the mail.
A new date has not been set, yet.
