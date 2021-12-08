UAlbany police investigating social media threat

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — University at Albany Police are investigating a social media threat aimed at the campus.

University Police Chief Paul Burlingame sent an email out to the UAlbany community assuring students that the threat is being “aggressively investigated.” The letter was also posted on the school’s Instagram page.

Police do not believe the threat is credible, but as a precaution, the university is increasing the law enforcement presence on campus.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 518-442-3131 or 911 from any campus phone.