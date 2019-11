The University of Albany opened a new arena on Friday for its eSports teams.

The teams are sanctioned by the Eastern Collegiate Athletic Conference.

14 teams will use the space to play video games against colleges from across the country.

“We love putting together great teams, but most importantly we want to build community,” said head coach Michael Leczinsky.

One of its teams has had an undefeated season. If the students go all the way, the championships are in Albany at the Times Union Center.