UAlbany online forum to focus on school safety in cyberspace

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Leaders in cybersecurity and education from the University at Albany are leading a virtual discussion on school safety in cyberspace that starts Thursday at 9 a.m. Panelists include:

Dr. Kambiz Ghazinour Naini: SUNY Canton’s Center for Criminal Justice, Intelligence, and Cybersecurity

Dr. Benjamin Yankson: UAlbany’s College of Emergency Preparedness, Homeland Security, and Cybersecurity

Karen Geduldig: SUNY’s Associate Chief Information Officer

David Versocki: Chief Technology Officer, Capital Region BOCES

Dr. Jennifer Goodall: Moderator, UAlbany’s Vice Dean of the College of Emergency Preparedness, Homeland Security and Cybersecurity

Register online for Thursday’s topic—”Phantom Menace: Keeping Students and Schools Safe in Cyberspace”—which comes from the University’s School of Education and College of Emergency Preparedness, Homeland Security, and Cybersecurity. It’s scheduled to last until noon.

It’s the second session of UAlbany’s three-part “Safe, Prepared, and Effective Learning Environments Summit,” focused on school preparedness and coronavirus response. The free and online series features SUNY experts, plus local primary and high school leaders and industry partners. The pandemic and school violence have both forced institutions to consider how to maintain safe learning environments amid unprecedented crises.

The next topic—”Pandemic Related Psychological First Aid and Recovery for Students and Staff“—is on August 13 from 9 a.m. to noon, and will be led by SUNY New Paltz’s Institute for Disaster Mental Health.

