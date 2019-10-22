UAlbany offering master’s degree in cybersecurity

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The University at Albany is lined up to help fight cybersecurity threats with a brand new master’s program in Digital Forensics.

The move follows an announcement by Sen. Chuck Schumer, who plans to secure federal funding to support these types of educational programs.

The university is constructing a new building complex. It will eventually house the College of Emergency Preparedness, Homeland Security and Cybersecurity unit.

Starting Fall 2020, the school will offer a master’s program in the field. University leaders said the program will directly help address the global need for highly trained cyber experts.

Sanjay Goel, who led the development of the program, said “students will be able to work in our specialized labs on projects and cases to learn to analyze cyber incidents, conduct forensics examinations and carry out intelligence operations.”