ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A group of UAlbany meteorology students finally able to get their learning opportunities off the ground again. NEWS10 getting a front row seat to the prep, countdown and liftoff for one of the first weather balloons launched from the NYS Mesonet in months.

“When you see the data come in and you know that you’re the one who had a process in launching it, it’s kind of cool,” says one National Weather Service intern and UAlbany undergrad Brett Castro.

The balloons carry tools to measure everything from temperature to pressure, wind and dew points in the atmosphere and can transmit how these factors are different at rising elevations. The NWS grounded all balloons in December due to the national helium shortage.

“I would check [weather balloon data] usually every day, just for my own purposes. I like seeing what the weather is like, and I remember when it went missing, I was like oh no, no data coming in,” says weather enthusiast and UAlbany student assistant Erik Creighton.

Creighton says there are many ways to predict severe weather, but it all starts from the top down. You’ve got to look up to know what we’ll see on the ground, and with a piece missing from the puzzle, it becomes harder to be as precise, especially near freezing temps.

“If it’s a little bit warmer, then our precipitation type changes. If it’s a little colder, it also changes. So that’s a very sensitive thing and getting to sample that in real time with actual observations is a lot more valuable than a model, because a model can be wrong by a degree or two,” he explains to NEWS10’s Mikhaela Singleton.

Creighton says the helium shortage is still a concern, but just like the weather they watch, their methods are always changing.

“Our technology is evolving quickly. Just had a conference I was recently at, I visited a booth where they are now using drones to do with this does,” he says.

“The atmosphere is so dynamic and so difficult to figure out what’s going to happen next, it’s part of the challenge and makes it a little bit more exciting,” adds Castro.