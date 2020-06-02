UAlbany MBA students come up with idea to help Troy Farmers Market

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Troy Farmers Market has a new way to support local producers thanks to a team of University at Albany MBA students.
The students developed the idea during a nationwide competition designed to help small businesses impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.
The team came up with a plan for a meal-prep subscription box service. It would be filled with farm fresh ingredients from market vendors as well as recipes.
The Troy Farmers Market also received $1,000 of the prize money to help get the idea off the ground.
