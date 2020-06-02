Breaking News
Capital Region cleared to begin Phase Two

Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy will move from WTEN to WXXA FOX23 on 6/3. A Vermont Congressional Town Hall will air on WTEN at 7 p.m.

UAlbany MBA students come up with idea to help Troy Farmers Market

Local
Posted: / Updated:

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Troy Farmers Market has a new way to support local producers thanks to a team of University at Albany MBA students.

The students developed the idea during a nationwide competition designed to help small businesses impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

The team came up with a plan for a meal-prep subscription box service. It would be filled with farm fresh ingredients from market vendors as well as recipes.

The Troy Farmers Market also received $1,000 of the prize money to help get the idea off the ground.

News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker
More coronavirus news from News10
Watch updates from officials
Important resources
Capital Region COVID-19 test sites
Reopening Resources

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

No Neighbor Hungry Campaign

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak