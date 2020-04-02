UAlbany makes, donates 3D printed face shields

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The University at Albany is doing its part to help during the coronavirus pandemic by using a 3D printer to make face shields for doctors and nurses on the front lines.

Currently, the school is utilizing 20 engineering students to create and assemble the three-piece medical face shields by using 3D printed parts. They are using a design created by the National Institutes of Health.

When completed, the shields will be donated to local hospitals and first responders for as long as they are needed.

Faculty and students from the College of Emergency Preparedness are also working on face masks. Some of them are already in use at Albany Medical Center.

