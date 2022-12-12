ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — UAlbany athletics announced the extension of head men’s lacrosse coach, Scott Marr, contract through 2026. Marr will enter his 23rd season in 2023.

UAlbany director of athletics Mark Benson explains, “For more than two decades, Scott has done an exemplary job growing our men’s lacrosse program into a regional and national power,” “From hitting #1 in the polls for the first time, to the program’s first-ever trip to the Final Four, and to the nine America East titles and the 10 appearances in the NCAA Tournament, Scott has made UAlbany lacrosse a force to be reckoned with. We have the utmost confidence in Scott to continue to guide our men’s lacrosse program to even greater heights in the years to come.”

According to UAlbany athletics, Marr has 199 wins including nine America East championships, appearing in 10 NCAA tournaments and winning America East coach of the year six times. Marr comments, “First, I want to thank Mark Benson, Cara White, and UAlbany Athletics for the opportunity to continue coaching this great program,” “Without the support of the department none of what we’ve accomplished would have been possible. Lacrosse is such an important part of our campus and the Capital Region, and I am excited to continue the tradition of excellence we’ve developed.”

Not only has Marr been a key asset to UAlbany lacrosse as a whole but he has led his players to personal success. UAlbany explains more than 20 of Marrs players have been drafted by the professional lacrosse leagues and others have become collegiate coaches. Marr was a player for Johns Hopkins in the 80s before starting his coaching career as an assistant at the University of Delaware in 1992. He assumed the same role at Maryland in 1995 before signing with UAlbany as head coach in 2001.