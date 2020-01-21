UAlbany going tobacco free

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A local college is going completely tobacco free — inside and out.

Beginning Wednesday at SUNY Albany, students are not allowed to use any kind of tobacco product on campus property, including all dorms, classrooms, and outdoor common spaces such as walkways and sports areas.

Additionally, the use of tobacco products in a personal vehicle on campus property is not allowed.

Banned items include but are not limited to cigarettes, vaping devices, hookahs, and chewing tobacco.