ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS100 — eSports competitors with the University at Albany are bringing home $5,000 in cash prize winnings to donate to students in need during the coronavirus pandemic.
All $5,000 will be donated to the school’s emergency fund, which was established at all SUNY schools shortly after the pandemic forced universities to close campus.
The student emergency fund will help any student experiencing financial hardship and help them get on track for graduation.
News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker
More coronavirus news from News10
Watch updates from officials
Important resources
Capital Region COVID-19 test sites
Reopening Resources
LATEST STORIES
- UAlbany eSports nets $5K for student relief fund
- Group protests tourists coming to Lake Placid region
- NHL Commissioner: Regular season over, 24-team playoff in 2 cities
- DEC releases virtual Hudson River wildlife and environment lessons for students
- Gillibrand calls for gun violence prevention funding