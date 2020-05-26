Video Updates from Officials

UAlbany eSports nets $5K for student relief fund

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS100 — eSports competitors with the University at Albany are bringing home $5,000 in cash prize winnings to donate to students in need during the coronavirus pandemic.

All $5,000 will be donated to the school’s emergency fund, which was established at all SUNY schools shortly after the pandemic forced universities to close campus.

The student emergency fund will help any student experiencing financial hardship and help them get on track for graduation.

