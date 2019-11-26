UAlbany conducts child screen time study

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A recent study conducted by researchers at University of Albany is shining light on how much screen time children are getting.

Researchers found, at just one year old, kids spend 53 minutes a day in front of screens. That increases to more than 150 minutes by three years old.

The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends just one hour per day for kids up to age five.

The study also found that kids whose parents had only a high school diploma, or were kids of first time parents, were likely to get more screen time. Twins were more likely to belong to the highest screen time group.

The good news is that by the time kids reached ages seven and eight, screen time fell to under one-and-a-half per day. Researchers believe this is due to time spent at school and other extra curricular activities.