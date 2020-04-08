UAlbany coach launches initiative for cancer patients affected by COVID-19

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — UAlbany basketball coach Will Brown has launched a national initiative to help cancer patients impacted by COVID-19.

His Coaches Versus Cancer partnership with the American Cancer Society is aiming to raise $100,000 to help those with cancer in need.

“Some of them had lost jobs, lost health insurance, didn’t have money for treatment,” Brown said.

Brown and his wife have already donated $10,000 to the cause and are challenging other coaches to join in and help raise money.

“It’s so amazing what he started and initiated,” said cancer survivor Wendy Barlow.

Barlow finished her last round of chemotherapy treatments in December.

Barlow said Coaches Versus Cancer is helping to not only raise awareness for those who are going through treatment during COVID-19, but it helps to keep resources funded within the community that support people like her.

“I have a lot of questions about what my new normal future looks like with this illness out there because there are no vaccines for it,” Barlow said.

Coronavirus has become an added stress in Barlow’s road to recovery because her immune system is weak.

“You have to hold onto the positives because there has to be something positive at the end of the road to look forward to,” Barlow said.

As of Tuesday, Coaches Versus Cancer has raised more than $16,000.

