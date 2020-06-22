UAlbany announces Fall Semester reopening plans

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Administrators at The University at Albany have released plans for their fall reopening. The semester is set to begin on August 24, pending approval from the Governor’s Office. On-campus housing will be available.

There will be more information in the coming weeks. Here are some of the guidelines that the school will have in place at the beginning of the semester.

Safety

UAlbany will implement strict safety policies requiring face coverings, physical distancing, hand hygiene, and cleaning protocols to ensure the health of our community and meet or exceed all public health guidelines

Limit the number of people in all public spaces, including classrooms, the Campus Center and libraries

COVID-19 screening, contact tracing, education and testing, when appropriate

Classes

Classes will be delivered through a combination of in-person, hybrid (in-person and online components), and fully online instruction

Students will have the opportunity to request an all-online course schedule, if they prefe

Campus

Residence halls will be open at reduced occupancy

Dining services will be available with additional takeout and delivery options

Welcome events will be modified to allow for physical distancing

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker

Watch Updates from Officials

COVID-19 Resources

Reopening New York

More Coronavirus Coverage from News10

LATEST STORIES