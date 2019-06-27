U.S. Coast Guard shares boating safety message

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Thursday, the U.S. Coast Guard visited the city of Albany to teach people about the importance of boater safety.



“It’s really quite simple,” explained Captain Jason Tama, ” Wear your life jacket when you go on the water and tell somebody where you’re going and when you’re gonna be back.”

Reminders that could potentially save your life and the lives of others.

“One of the other challenges in the summer with boater safety is boating under the influence of alcohol,” said Captain Tama. “And just like you wouldn’t get behind the wheel of your car, after having a few drinks, we don’t want people to do that on their boats either.”



The Coast Guard works all year ’round, so if you do see them out on the waterways, there is often no need to be alarmed.



“We’re not looking to give anybody violations,” explained Captain James Rizzo, Commanding Officer of Coast Guard Cutter Shrike. “We are really out to educate the community and making sure they have the proper equipment and the proper knowledge of being safe while out on the water.”