Two years later, local healthcare workers still fight for pensions

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — This month marks two years since St. Clare’s healthcare workers found out that they would no longer get the pensions that they were promised.

“It’s easy to feel like we’ve been forgotten,” said Mary Hartshorne, Chairman of the St. Clare’s Recovery Alliance.

Forgotten is just one description that Hartshorne and 1,100 other former St. Clares healthcare workers are now feeling.

It’s been two years since they found out they would no longer be getting their pensions— and still, the pain of receiving that notification is still as strong today, as it was the day they found out.

“Shock is one word. Anger is another word. Outrage I think is the biggest word,” explained Hartshorne.” We had all sorts of promises both in writing and verbally that we were told all these years.”

Since then, the former St.Clare’s healthcare workers have made it their goal to fight for their money. A lawsuit has been filed against the Albany Roman Catholic Diocese, the St. Clare’s Corporation, as well as two local bishops.

Attorney General Latisha James is also launching a separate investigation into the case.

“It’s 54 million that we need,” said Hartshorne. “It sounds like a lot of money to people. It’s not that much, but it means the world to all of us.”

Attorneys on the case have been working pro-bono to help the pensioners, and they say progress is being made.

“Back in July, we had a really great decision from the Supreme Court judge in NY, and he basically agreed with some of the arguments that we have been making,” explained Meryl Grenadier, an AARP attorney. “Since then, we have entered the phase of the case where we are gathering information so we are trying to get answers to the questions that our clients had for so, so long.”

There is no set timeline as to when the lawsuits will be resolved.

“We are not giving up,” Hartshorne stated. “Ever.”

