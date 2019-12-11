Two women sentenced in animal cruelty case

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two women pleaded guilty to animal cruelty charges after they abandoned small animals in a Saratoga Springs apartment.

According to the Saratoga County District Attorney’s office, Jamie Waters, 29, and Angelica Priso, 23, moved out of their apartment and left small animals there, including guinea pigs, chinchillas and rabbits. Officials said the animals did not have proper food, water and sustenance.

The DA said a child was also endangered by being exposed to the situation.

Waters pleaded guilty to Endangering the Welfare of a Child. She was also sentenced to three years probation where she cannot own, foster or care for animals, and she must pay restitution for the cost of care of the abandoned animals.

Priso pleaded guilty to Failure to Provide Proper Sustenance. She was also sentenced to three years probation where she cannot own, foster or care for animals, and she must pay restitution for the cost of care of the abandoned animals.

DA Karen Heggen said local police “worked diligently” with the animal shelter to ensure the animals were cared for and made available for adoption.