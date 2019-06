Watervliet, N.Y. (NEWS10)–Two women graduated today from a 12 session curriculum program of the Cohoes Bridges Out of Poverty and Albany Ladies of Charity “Getting Ahead in a Just-Getting’-By World” Program. This program helps individuals in poverty build up their resources to make a more prosperous life for them and their families.

The two ladies received desk top computers and gift cards to help get them started on this new journey.