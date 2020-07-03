Two Virginia fugitives arrested by Hoosick Falls police

HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Hoosick Falls Police Department says they arrested two individuals wanted in Virginia as fugitives from justice.

Anthony Davis, 37, and Elisha Hurley, 31, were wanted by Martinsville Police Department in Virginia for felony burglary, felony grand larceny, and conspiracy.

While investigating a local larceny, the police developed information that the subjects were wanted and staying in an apartment on Classic Street.

Hoosick Falls police notified Martinsville police, confirmed that the warrants were still valid, and finally arrested both subjects without incident.

