Two Vermont women caught with 52,000 lethal doses of fentanyl, police say

WILTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Thursday, state police made a routine traffic stop on Interstate 87 that turned into a major drug bust. During the stop, the trooper saw several hypodermic needles in the car, and a search revealed drug paraphernalia with narcotic residue.
Police say they found one plastic bag with 104 grams of fentanyl amounting to 52,000 lethal doses.
Police arrested Sue E. Hutting, 61, of New Haven, Vermont, and Brittany N. Grover, 35, of Salisbury, Vermont on February 13. They initially received identical class A misdemeanor charges of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and possession of hypodermic instruments.
Police say they found a locked safe in the vehicle during the arrest. They say they found the fentanyl bag inside the safe after getting a search warrant, along with about 45 grams of heroin divided into roughly 1,500 baggies.
In Wilton Court on Tuesday, authorities upgraded the charges to two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and two counts of third-degree criminal possession with intent to sell. These are B felonies that carry maximum potential sentences of up to 25 years per count if convicted.
