County: Risk low after two test positive for coronavirus at Queensbury Elementary School

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two individuals at Queensbury Elementary School have tested positive for COVID-19, Superintendent Kyle Gannon has confirmed. The pair tested positive on Sept. 10.

The two individuals are members of the same household and were both wearing masks and following other COVID-19 protocols during their time at the school. As a result, the risk of transmission has been deemed minimal.

Warren County Director of Public Affairs Don Lehman said the school district provided county officials with camera footage, interviews with school staff and procedural review. That info was used to confirm that both individuals had worn masks and followed social distancing procedures while on campus.

The county said that the two infected individuals live in the same residence as a third person who tested positive. That case was confirmed on Wednesday, and the county and district identified the new school cases as immediate contacts.

After that guidance was followed through, the school district remains open for in-person learning. District spokeswoman Aubree Kammler said Friday that they had been told by the county that no further action would need to be taken at this time.

Kammler said that further details about the infected individuals could not be disclosed, including whether they were students or faculty. That information is protected by the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPPA).

“We are very thankful for our longstanding cooperative relationship with our school district staff and leaders, and we are confident that this investigation has been handled professionally and with the safety of students and staff as the top priority,” Warren County Health Services Director Ginelle Jones said in a release. “When we received the test results Thursday afternoon, the school was in the perfect position to provide the requested information so Warren County Public Health staff could determine if there were any exposures.”

Classes started at Queensbury Union Free School District on Sept. 8. While grades 7-12 have been started on a hybrid model of online and in-person classes, those from kindergarten to 6th grade have been on-site at the school daily. Families have been given the option to have their children learn entirely remotely, regardless of grade, if they should so choose.

All elementary students have been temperature checked upon arrival at school and staff members have screened using the Pinpoint Health Screening App. Kammler said the school has not required students or faculty to get tested for coronavirus before the start of the school year; that discretion lies with Warren County.

The county has operated a testing facility at their municipal center since April.

