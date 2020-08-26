Two teens arrested for ‘BB4L’ graffiti following two-month long investigation

ST. JOHNSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office arrested two juveniles for reportedly spray painting “BB4L” Big Boys 4 Life, around the St. Johnsville area including on the historic Fort Klock Homestead.

Police say the two teenagers, one a 16-year-old, the other a 15-year-old, were charged with Criminal Mischief in the Fourth Degree following a two-month long investigation. The investigation was conducted by the St. Johnsville Police Department, the Fort Plain Police Department, and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

Police say both juveniles were issued appearance tickets to report to the Montgomery County Probation Department at a later date.

