EAST CHATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On the morning of Monday, April 4, Fire Crews were dispatched to a structure fire at 563 County Route 34 in East Chatham. When arrived fire crews were met with a fully involved two-story fire.

Firefighters were able to put out the fire, but the home was is no longer intact. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.