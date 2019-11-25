Two Shen students face charges after alleged incidents shared on social media

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two Shenendehowa High School students are facing charges after two separate alleged incidents at the school that were shared on social media.

One complaint made to the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office involved an alleged assault on November 18 inside a classroom that was recorded and then shared on social media.

“Anybody who had seen the little video clip that was taken, it appears the student was definitely caught off guard and created a confrontation a fight,” said Captain Jeff Brown.

An investigation lead to a misdemeanor charge being filed against a 17-year-old male student. His name is not being released because he’s a juvenile.

In a letter to parents, the Shenendehowa Central Schools superintendent said the alleged attack was “….planned, filmed and posted on social media.”

A second, unrelated incident was also apparently shared online.

Brown says a 14-year-old female student is accused of taking a photo of a girl changing in a school locker room. He says it was taken without the girl’s knowledge and then shared on social media. The girl was charged with Unlawful Surveillance.

Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara, who has a son with autism, says he has drafted a bill that would require all school districts to create a cellphone policy with three “zones” for cellphone use on school campuses.

“Green Zones are places like cafeterias. Yellow Zones are where staff and teachers can regulate cellphone use. And then they have to establish Red Zones, like the locker room, like the bathrooms where cellphones are not allowed under any circumstances,” he said.

Due to their age, the students are not being charged in criminal court. Their cases were instead referred to the family court system.