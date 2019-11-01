Two charged in death of missing Gloversville woman

MALTA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Police confirmed the cause of death for 22-year-old Allyzibeth Lamont as “multiple blunt force trauma to the head.”

The Gloversville woman was last seen Monday night at the Local Nine Smokehouse BBQ and Sub Station in the city of Johnstown where she worked.

The owner of that sub shop, 51-year-old Georgios Kakavelos of Ballston Spa, and the manager, 34-year-old James Duffy of Johnstown, were charged in her death. Both are being held at the Saratoga County Jail without bail on charges of 2nd Degree Murder and Concealment of a Corpse.

State Police said their investigation led them to Malta on Thursday where they found Lamont buried in a shallow grave. According to the felony complaint, Kakavelos and Duffy buried her in a “wooded area east of the on-ramp to I-87 southbound exit 13 on the west side of Route 9.” The complaint goes on to say that the two men then covered her body with “cement, stone blocks, dirt, mud, vegetation and tree limbs.”

As law enforcement and prosecutors work to protect their case, they’re releasing few details, including a possible motive or potential evidence.

“Our obligation is to put together a strong case to prosecute. That will all come out in the wash,” said Major Patnaude.

Major Robert Patnaude said between State Police, Gloversville and Johnstown Police, around 40 law enforcement officers had been working around the clock on this investigation to solve it quickly.

“Certainly not a happy ending by any means, but from a law enforcement perspective, it is successful,” he said. “We were able to provide closure to the family of Miss Lamont who can not have a proper burial.”

Allyzibeth’s sister, Brooke, told NEWS10 ABC:

“She was the most giving person I knew. Would give the shirt off her back for anyone. She was so excited to meet my son, her nephew, and now he won’t even know who she is. My family is completely broken. She was a young beautiful girl with so much life to live, she didn’t deserve this.”

Lamont is from Gloversville and was last seen in Johnstown, but because her body was located in Malta, Saratoga County District Attorney Karen Heggen will prosecute the case.



Kakavelos and Duffy are scheduled to be back in Malta Town Court for a preliminary hearing on Tuesday, November 5.

Kakavelos is also the former owner of both the Travers Diner in Gloversville and the Saratoga Diner.