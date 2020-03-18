Two men indicted on murder charges in Saratoga Co.

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The two men accused of killing a local woman and dumping her body in a shallow grave have been indicted on murder charges.

Georgios Kakavelos and James Duffy are accused of killing 22-year-old Allyzibeth Lamont in October 2019 inside the Johnstown restaurant where she worked and Kakavelos owned. Both are facing additional charges for concealing a human corpse, conspiracy, and tampering with evidence.

Kakavelos has been in jail since his arrest and was denied a bail request in January. His trial is set for June 8.

LATEST STORIES: