Two local men charged with reported Wilton robbery involving a pistol

WILTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office says they arrested Jesus M. Ortiz, 20, of Schenectady and Gerald F. Colombe III, 35, of Glens Falls for a robbery that took place on Thursday.

In the area of Target, Home Depot, and the mall on State Route 50 in Wilton, police say a victim was approached and then threatened by two men. The men allegedly befriended the victim before showing off “what appeared to be a semi-automatic pistol,” then demanded the victim’s property and robbed them.

The men then fled the area. Police say their investigation into the robbery led them to Ortiz and Colombe. Both are now facing an identical first-degree robbery charge, which carries a sentence of up to 25 years if convicted.

Ortiz was arraigned and remanded to the Saratoga County Jail, unable to make bail. Colombe was arraigned and remanded to the correctional facility on no bail with a New York State parole hold, an authorized detention for a suspected parole violation.

