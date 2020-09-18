Two indicted for alleged involvement in shooting death

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two people were indicted for the June shooting death of Eddie Richardson in the City of Albany.

Najahliek Edmunds, 24, of Albany, was arraigned on the charges of Murder in the Second Degree and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree. He’s accused of shooting Richardson in the chest on Second Avenue on June 24.

Additionally, when he was arrested in August, officials said Edmunds was in illegal possession of a .380 caliber pistol.

Ciara Hooks, 26, of Albany was charged with Criminal Facilitation in the Second Degree and Hindering Prosecution in the First Degree.

Both pleaded not guilty.

Edmunds is being held, and Hooks was released.

